British holidaymakers coming to Mallorca are confused and getting caught out by the laws on all inclusive alcoholic drink limits in hotels in certain areas, such as the Playa de Palma and Magalluf, as well as Sant Antoni in Ibiza.

These three resorts are considered trouble spots by the Balearic government and want to put a stop to antisocial behaviour which is being blamed on excess drinking.

A number of holidaymakers have already complained prompting Thomas Cook to issue a statement advising its clients.

The email read: “Please be advised that a decree has been issued by the Balearic Government on a new restriction for all Inclusive meal option.

“There is a maximum of six alcoholic drinks per person per day that can be served and these drinks will be provided only during lunch and dinner ( 3 each).

“Please be aware that in Magalluf, El Arenal, Playa de Palma in Mallorca and Sant Antoni in Ibiza, there is new restriction on all Inclusive.”

The Balearic government has also put a stop to pub crawls, the sale of alcohol in shops between 9.30pm and 8am, and advertising party boats in some areas.

Travel association ABTA said it “strongly supports initiatives that improve the health and safety of holidaymakers, as well as the welfare of local communities”.

The spokesman added: “ABTA will continue to engage with the Balearic Islands Government, ABTA Members and other parties, to encourage clear communication and exchange of information, in order to ensure holidaymakers travelling to hotels in the designated areas enjoy a positive customer experience.”