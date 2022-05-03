Masks may have come off over the past few weeks, but that is about it as far as Spain has gone with regards to easing the few remaining Covid restrictions and most of those apply to travel, especially people visiting from the UK.

The Spanish government has announced a further extension of the existing rules until May 15.

Under the current laws, travellers from the EU/EEA countries including UK travellers are still eligible to enter Spain and the Spanish islands without restrictions as long as they have one of the following documents:

Proof of being fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to arrival to Spain, with one of the vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or the World Health Organisation (WHO)

Proof of a previous infection with Covid-19 on a PCR or rapid antigen test issued in the last six months. You can use a medical certificate or recovery record to prove your Covid-19 recovery status on entry

UK travellers who are able to show proof of full vaccination, or having recovered from Covid-19 within the last six months to travelling, or who are under the age of 12 will not have to fill out the Travel Health Control Form. Anyone else who falls outside of these categories, such as unvaccinated traveller, will have to complete the form no more than 48 hours before travel.

Children under the age of 12 do not need to show proof of being fully vaccinated on entry to Spain, or proof of having recovered from prior COVID-19 infection in the last six months and can enter restriction-free.

UK travellers aged 12 to 17 can enter Spain by presenting documentation certifying that they have undertaken a COVID-19 nucleic acid amplification test - NAAT, which includes a PCR. This must have been within 72 hours prior to arrival in Spain.

However, antigen tests are not accepted. Alternatively, travellers aged 12 to 17 can still enter Spain with a full vaccination certificate or a recovery certificate.

Spain remains amongst the few European countries still keeping entry restrictions in place. Only this week, five European countries have removed entry restrictions which are Bulgaria, Greece, Lithuania, Malta, and Switzerland.