Only four days ago I posted an article stating that providing the Spanish government stuck to its Covid travel plan, it should become much easier for non-vaccinated travellers from the UK to enter Mallorca and the rest of Spain from Sunday.

At the moment, Spain is still making sure that travellers from the UK either have proof of vaccination or a recovery certificate. However from May 15, these were expected to change.

But, today, Spain has announced that it is extending all existing Covid travel rules for another month until June 15.

So all travellers will continue to remain subject to COVID-19 rules.

The Spanish Ministry of Health explains that all travellers over the age of 12 from the European Union/European Economic Area need to present COVID-19 proof upon their arrival. Travellers from EU/EEA are permitted restriction-free entry to Spain as long as they hold one of the following passes:

A vaccination pass which must prove that the holder has completed primary vaccination with one of the approved vaccines in the last nine months or has received a booster shot.

A recovery pass which must prove that the holder recovered from the virus in the last six months. A test certificate which must prove that the holder performed a PCR or rapid antigen test within 72 hours or 48 hours before travel to Spain, respectively.

On the other hand, the Ministry notes that stricter rules apply to third-country travellers. Travellers from third countries, such as the United Kingdom, who reach Spain for travel purposes are permitted entry only if they present a valid vaccination or recovery certificate.

Certain groups of travellers over the age of 12 who fall under the exemption list are also allowed entry by only providing a negative COVID-19 test result.