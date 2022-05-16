Tourist bookings have risen by 13.4% in the Balearics in the last week compared to the previous week, according to data from the TravelgateX platform.

The current volume of bookings represents an increase of 151.4% over the previous year, which is 2,021.66% higher than in 2020 when the state of alarm for COVID began in mid-March 2020.

With these figures, the Balearic Islands account for 15.88% of bookings in Spain, behind Andalusia and Catalonia.

According to data from the survey, for the whole of Spain, 20.45% of bookings are made more than two months in advance, and 15.46% are made more than three months in advance.

But, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has again urged Britons with passports issued before October 2018 to check their passports meet new EU specifications.

The FCDO states: “If you are planning to travel to an EU country (except Ireland), or Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino or Vatican City, you must follow the Schengen area passport requirements.

“Your passport must be issued less than 10 years before the date you enter the country (check the ‘date of issue’) and valid for at least three months after the day you plan to leave (check the ‘expiry date’).”

If your passport doesn’t meet these rules, you need to apply for a new passport before travelling to the countries affected.

