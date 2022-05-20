The Balearics is flying high and is set for an extremely busy summer.

Cirium, the aviation data specialist predicts the June to August period will see a total of 47 million seats on 280,000 flights arriving in Spain from worldwide departure points.

According to its findings, Ryanair is set to be the biggest carrier, followed by Vueling and Iberia.

Lanzarote will be the biggest winner among Spain’s 15 busiest airports, up 13% compared to 2019, followed by Minorca at 12%.

Also seeing an upturn are Tenerife South, up 7% and Valencia, up 4%.

Others showing increases include Tenerife South, Valencia, Fuerteventura, Ibiza and Palma.

Madrid has most to recover, down 18%; with Barcelona down almost 15%.

A total of 261,411 inbound flights to Spanish airports are scheduled between June and August, equating to around 44.8 million seats.

This compares with 279,597 inbound flights representing almost 47 million seats between June and August 2019, according to Cirium.