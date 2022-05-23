It's the news everyone has been waiting for, well at least those who for various reasons, have not been fully vaccinated against Covid in the United Kingdom.

Unvaccinated Britons can now travel to Spain as the country enjoys its hottest May on record. The Spanish tourism minister Reyes Maroto said the "new phase of the pandemic" meant Spain was able to relax Covid entry rules.

"This is excellent news, much awaited by the tourism sector," she said. "Spain is becoming one of the most desired destinations in the world."

Visitors to Spain must now present either a vaccination certificate, a negative test certification or a certificate of recovery to enter. But, Spain has not removed the need for pre-arrival tests for unvaccinated travellers.

The Association of British Travel Agents added: "This summer is expected to be the busiest holiday season since the start of the pandemic, with 70% of families saying they have a holiday abroad booked this year."

Spain accepts the UK’s proof of Covid-19 vaccination record, either digitally, or as a printed download. PCR tests must be carried out in the 72 hours prior to departure to Spain or an antigen test in the 24 hours prior to departure.

Proof of recovery certificates will be valid for 180 days from the date of the positive test. Children under the age of 12 are exempt from submitting any type of certificate.

















