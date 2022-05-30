Mallorca is continuing to top the holiday destination rankings around the world this year and rightly so.

The latest boost comes from Travel and Leisure magazine which, based on votes from its readers, has named Mallorca as one of the five most beautiful islands in the world.

The other islands that Travel and Leisure magazine ranks among the most beautiful in the world are Milo in Greece, Sicily, Madeira and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Last week Cala Major was named the most searched for beach in Spain.

The data collected between April 24 last year and the same date this year shows that the most "clicked" or searched for beaches in the Balearics and Spain in general are Ibiza's Platja d'en Bossa in first position, followed by Cala Major, in Mallorca, Google Street View reported today in a statement. In third position is Cala d'Alguer, on the Costa Brava, followed by Malagueta beach, in Malaga, and Cala del Moraig, in the province of Alicante.