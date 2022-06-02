Spain will no longer subject travellers from the European Union or countries associated with the Schengen Treaty to health checks, according to the Official State Gazette (BOE) published today.

The controls for travellers from non-EU or Schengen-associated countries which includes the United Kingdom, which include, at least, taking a temperature and a documentary check, will be maintained.

The Directorate General of Public Health of the Ministry of Health published a resolution today on the health controls to be carried out from now on at points of entry into Spain, whether by air or sea, in order to contain the spread of infections caused by Covid-19.

By virtue of this resolution, controls will be maintained for travellers who do not come from the EU or from countries associated with Schengen, which include, at least, taking their temperature, a documentary check and a visual check of their physical state.