Lufthansa and its low-cost subsidiary Eurowings have announced that some 900 domestic and short-haul flights have been cancelled from their July schedules. These are weekend flights - Friday to Sunday. They equate to roughly five per cent of normal weekend capacity and are from Frankfurt and Munich. The reason for the cancellations is the same as in other countries - staff shortages.

Fraport, the Frankfurt Airport operator, has explained that some 4,000 jobs were cut because of the pandemic. Filling these lost jobs is not proving to be easy.

A Lufthansa statement on Thursday said that "the entire aviation industry, especially in Europe, is currently suffering from bottlenecks and staff shortages". "This applies to airports, ground handling services, air-traffic control and also airlines."

There isn't, as yet, information as to which services to Spanish airports will be affected, Lufthansa noting that it will look to offer alternatives on other flights.