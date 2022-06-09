Eurowings is one of Palma Airport's most important airlines. | Archive
Lufthansa and its low-cost subsidiary Eurowings have announced that some 900 domestic and short-haul flights have been cancelled from their July schedules. These are weekend flights - Friday to Sunday. They equate to roughly five per cent of normal weekend capacity and are from Frankfurt and Munich. The reason for the cancellations is the same as in other countries - staff shortages.
