Spain, including the Balearics, has been ranked as one of the safest countries in the world to go on holiday.

According to Forbes Advisor, Spain is the fifth safest destination. The study looked at the quality of healthcare, rate of thefts and murders to find a safety score for each nation.

And, the safest countries are:

Switzerland

Slovenia

Portugal

Austria

Germany

Spain

Czechia

Italy

Netherlands

Denmark

So that’s another good reason why the Balearics, in particular Mallorca remains a top destination this summer - despite the airport chaos in the UK.

According to Icelolly.com and TravelSupermarket parent Ice Travel Groups is seeing no impact on demand for summer holidays amid headlnes about travel chaos a UK’s airports.

The firm’s weekly Pulse trends tracker reveals that the key travel months during this summer remains the most searched for departure dates on the two holiday deals sites.

Destination demand data found no big week-on-week changes in the top 10 which was led by Tenerife, Mallorca, Anatalya Costa Blanca on both sites.