The USO and SICTPLA unions have announced twelve more strike days by Ryanair cabin crew that will affect the airline's ten bases in Spain. These include Palma. Twenty-four hour stoppages will be on July 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27 and 28.

The unions are once more demanding "a change of attitude" by Ryanair management and a return to negotiate a collective bargaining agreement that includes "decent working conditions and which will be under Spanish legislation".

USO and SITCPLA are calling on Spain's employment minister, Yolanda Díaz, not to allow Ryanair "to violate labour legislation and constitutional rights". The unions add that the company does not abide by judicial sentences, does not comply with the law and uses "fear, coercion and threats with its employees".