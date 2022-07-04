In the middle of all the airport chaos with airlines such as easyJet having cancelled hundreds of flights this summer while cabin crew go in strike, easyJet’s senior executives are heading to Mallorca this week.

The airline’s management team are set to have a two-night corporate retreat at luxury resort Iberostar in Palma, which counts an infinity pool and a sunset champagne bar among its many amenities.

Bosses – including chief executive Johan Lundgren – will leave on Tuesday from Luton and Gatwick and travel priority, as first reported by the Sunday Times. Lundgren owns a property and has business interests on the island.

Sources told the outlet this would be Lundgren’s first trip in more than two months, while the carrier argued it was an “entirely appropriate” decision.

“As a pan-European airline with more than half of our flights originating in Europe, it is entirely appropriate for the management board to undertake business meetings around the network as well as regularly travel to our European bases to meet with crew and pilots,” a company spokesperson said.

“The entire management board remains absolutely focused on the daily operation in order to deliver a safe and reliable service for customers this summer.”

The retreat comes at a delicate time for the company image-wise, as easyJet said in June it didn’t know how many flights it would have to cancel across its network.

The third day of the easyJet cabin crew strike resulted in delays to 14 flights at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport by 1pm on Sunday - eight departures and six arrivals. There were no cancellations at Palma, but there were three at Malaga.

The easyJet strike is coinciding with the one at Ryanair. The unions yesterday announced twelve more days of industrial action by Ryanair crews this month - July 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27 and 28. These will affect the ten airports in Spain where Ryanair operates; Palma is one of them.

Further strikes by easyJet cabin crew in Spain are scheduled for July 15, 16, 17, 29, 30 and 31.