Price is going to king more than ever and according to latest reports, Spain offers Britons the third best value for money, but as we know, the Balearics has some of the highest costs of living in Spain.
For example, Turkey still has some of the lowest costs for holiday essentials, with a beer costing an average price of £1.66 and dinner for two around £14. Let me know where you can beat that in the Balearics - please.
The study from Saxo Markets has issued its holiday value for money price ranking:
Turkey
Portugal
Spain
Germany
Greece
Italy
France
Canada
USA
Australia
And Turkey does appear to be proving very popular with the British this year with many of the leading tour operators expanding their operations in Turkey for next summer, it is already on sale, and starting the season earlier than usual as they can obviously see demand only increasing.
Plus, some airline bosses have warned that short haul flights will be more expensive next year when the full impact of this year's rise in fuel prices kicks in.
At the moment, many airlines are flying on fuel purchased last year, however next year, they will be flying on fuel bought or orderde this year and near record prices and that will be passed on the to consumer.
Well if the ignorant drunks that usually go to Magaluf go to Turkey instead all the better.
Yes, well, it's understandable that Brits seek the cheapest. But according to some on travel forums who are in Magaluf, it's not heaving like usual this year. The rest of the island is pretty busy though. It's still rather difficult to get cheap accommodation anywhere else. And 2023 is already starting to book up. So, if Magaluf is empty next year, or full with non-british tourists, then I can't see how that measures up to "knock the stuffing out". You might remember at the beginning of the year, you also predicted doom and gloom. Because Brits weren't booking. Everybody else was though. And now it's heaving.