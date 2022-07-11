Strikes by Ryanair and easyJet cabin crew at Spanish airport bases have been confirmed.

The USO union said on Monday that Ryanair cabin crew at the airline's ten Spanish bases will strike for 24 hours on July 12, 13, 14 and 15 and also from July 18 to 21 and from July 25 to 28 - twelve days in all. Palma and Ibiza are two of these bases. The others are: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Girona, Malaga, Seville, Valencia, Alicante and Santiago de Compostela.

24-hour stoppages by easyJet cabin crew will be on July 15, 16 and 17 and then on July 29, 30 and 31. In the case of easyJet, there are three airport bases - Palma, Barcelona and Malaga.

At Ryanair, staff are demanding a "change of attitude" by the airline and for it to negotiate an agreement for decent working conditions in accordance with Spanish legislation. At easyJet, cabin crew are wanting better pay - up to 40% more on their base salary.

How much disruption these strikes cause remains to be seen. For example, previous action by Ryanair cabin crew had comparatively limited impact because of the airline's insistence on 100% minimum services.