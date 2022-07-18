For tens of thousands of Britons flocking to the Balearics and Spain this weekend when schools break up for the summer holidays in England this Friday, gaining entry into the Balearics is getting continually more complicated.

Never mind the threat of long queues at passport control and peak periods due to a lack of border control staff and passports having to be stamped, the Foreign Office has issued even more advice.

British non-resident travellers now need to have, carry and possibly be forced to show proof of a return or onward ticket, enough money for their stay, and proof that you have somewhere to stay in Spain.

Accommodation proof includes hotel booking confirmations, proof of address if visiting your own property (e.g. second home), or an invitation from your host or proof of their address if staying with a third party, friends or family.

Visitors will also need to prove they meet the Covid-19 entry requirements. You can do this by showing proof of vaccination, a medical certificate or recovery record showing recovery from Covid-19 within the last six months, or a negative PCR (taken within 72 hours prior to departure) or antigen test (taken within 24 hours).

It is important to note that Covid-19 requirements do not apply to children under 12 years of age and a passenger locator form is no longer required to enter Spain. Foreign Office advice states: “You may also be subject to additional checks at the point of entry including a temperature check, visual health assessment, or testing on arrival.”

Much of this, in fact all, is a result of Brexit, but some sources in the UK have said that the Spanish, if they were willing to do so, could ease many of the rules and regulations, especially as the UK is the country's largest tourism market.