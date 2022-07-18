Tourist bookings fell by 4.7% in the Balearic Islands last week compared to the previous week, according to data from the TravelgateX booking platform.

Bookings are however 85.59% higher than the same period in 2020 - the state of alarm due to the coronavirus began in mid-March 2020.

The Balearics account for 13.87% of all bookings in Spain behind Andalusia, the Canary Islands and Catalonia.

According to data from the survey, for Spain as a whole, 6.76% of bookings are made more than three months in advance, and 9.56% are last minute (two to three days in advance) or even last second (one day or less).