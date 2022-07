Check you bar and restaurant bill in the Balearics, or anywhere else in Spain, is the advice being issued by consumer groups after a bar has been caught charging customers for every visit to their table.

They also charged them for the use of cutlery.

A client was not only charged an additional 20 cents (17p) every time the waiter went to his table – but also an extra Euro (£0.85) for the use of cutlery.

Prices in Mallorca have already risen sharply over the past few years and with inflation in double digits, the best advice is to check the bill.