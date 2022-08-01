Want to enjoy the vesy best of Mallorca but away from crowds? Well Holidu, the booking portal for holiday rentals, has analysed Google searches made by Spanish people in the past year to uncover which towns in Majorca are the most popular.

This means you can escape the crowds of the busier tourist traps and head to the towns that Spaniards themselves are eager to visit.

The top five Mallorca villages are.

Petra - 4,400 monthly searches on Google

Petra is officially the most popular small town in Mallorca, according to searches by Spanish people. With a population of fewer than 3,000 people, Petra is a tiny rural town located in the centre of Mallorca. This picturesque town is full of life, thanks to its many squares where you can find the bars and restaurants located. Petra is also well-known as being the birthplace of Fray Junipero Serra, a missionary who is claimed to have founded California.

Soller - 3,600 monthly searches on Google

Situated in the ‘Valley of Oranges’, also known as the ‘Valley of Gold’, is the second most popular small town in Mallorca, Soller.

This mountainous town is home to less than 14,000 inhabitants and is about three kilometres from the nearest coast.

Soller boasts stunning architecture that incorporates Caribbean-colonial buildings and Catalan Modernism style, which can be best admired in the town square, Plaza Constitución and Gran Via. One of the main attractions here is the Sóller Train, a railway line that connects the small town with the capital of Palma and takes passengers through a route of olives and oranges from the Tramuntana mountains.

Campos - 1,900 monthly searches on Google

Heading to the southeast of Mallorca now, we find Campos, a traditional rural town that is home to less than 11,000 people. Campos hosts two morning markets each week, on Thursday and Saturday, where the entire town flocks to the market stalls to buy fresh local produce. This town is located in a region that is home to some of the best and most popular beaches on the whole island, including Es Trenc and Sa Rapita.

Arta - 1,600 monthly searches on Google

The 4th most popular small town in Mallorca is Arta, just a few kilometres inland from the northeast coast. This town has managed to retain its authentic Mallorcan charm due to being largely untouched by the mass of tourism that has saturated other parts of the island.

One of the biggest attractions in Arta is the historical landmarks you can find here, including the Sanctuary de Sant Salvador, as well as the fortress walls that surround it. The town is also famous for its local pottery and basket weaving, which you can find on Tuesdays at its weekly market. Arta is also within easy reach of some of Mallorca’s famous caves, like the Caves d’Arta and Coves del Drac.

Valldemossa - 1,300 monthly searches on Google

Valldemossa secures its place as the 5th most popular small town in Mallorca this year. Perched on a hilltop in the Tramuntana mountains, this is actually the highest town in Mallorca. Less than 2,000 people call Valldemossa home, making it the smallest town in our top 5.

This town enjoys a laid-back and relaxed atmosphere thanks to its small population and car-free alley streets but does experience a spike in tourists during the summer months, so perhaps choose to visit during the low season.

A mere 15-minute drive from the town centre will take you to the quiet Port Valldemossa, where you can enjoy tranquillity and nature by the sea. The town is also an ideal base for hiking lovers wishing to explore the Tramuntana mountain range.

Michael Douglas has also owned an estate in Valldemossa for some 30 years and is expected on the island any time now.