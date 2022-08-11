Spain's transport ministry has established minimum services of at least 57% for the strike by easyJet pilots. The actual percentages will vary according to airport, with Palma, Mahon, Barcelona and Malaga around 60%.

The Sepla pilots union has called three 72-hour periods of strike action. The first is from August 12 to 14; the other two are August 19 to 21 and August 27 to 29. The entire schedule of flights on these days are international.

The industrial dispute is due, says Sepla, to "the company's refusal to recover the working conditions that pilots had before the pandemic and to negotiate the second collective agreement".