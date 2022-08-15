Balearic left-wing nationalist party Més does not want the authorities to spend any more money next year to the promotion of mass tourism in the Balearics.

The controversy that arose as a result of the concession of 1.8 million euros to Real Mallorca football club so that the stadium where it plays is called ‘Visit Mallorca Estadi’ has made the eco-party state that enough is enough.

“At this point in time, tourism promotion is not compatible with the environmental stability of these islands, nor with guaranteeing a better future, let’s be clear,” said the councillor for the environment, Miquel Mir.

The statement has come in the middle of a weekend of a record number of flights and tourists: 6,144 flights, slightly more than the same weekend in 2019.

The week that has just ended is traditionally the busiest of the year tourism wise, according to the data collected each year by the Balearic Institute of Statistics (Ibestat) in the Index of Human Pressure.

Between the 8th and 13th of August is usually the period when there are the most people in a single day on the islands.

In 2019 it was 13 August, with 2,070,156 people in a single day.