Silversea Cruises is well known as a pioneer in the ultra-luxury cruise industry, offering guests large-ship amenities aboard its intimate, all-suite liners and it is heading for the Balearics.

Their 2024-25 collection encompasses all corners of the world, with 25 maiden calls and an impressive variety of tailor-made experiences and immersive itineraries that focus on taking travellers deeper into a destination.

The cruises will set sail between March 2024 and May 2025, with the largest offering in the ultra-luxury cruise line’s history – 341 new sailings will unlock a staggering 695 destinations in 120 countries.

Conrad Combrink the Senior Vice President of Expeditions, Destination and Itinerary Management at Silversea Cruises, says, “With 341 itineraries unlocking both Polar Regions, the South Pacific, Africa and the Indian Ocean, the Galapagos, and so much more, Silversea has once again demonstrated its destination leadership, immersing curious travellers into the world in a way that only we can.”

Some of the new destinations include voyages to the Balearic Islands and new programmes spotlighting the islands of Hawaii and French Polynesia, including hidden gems like Fakarava.

Oldies but goodies like the voyages to Canada and New England, will also be refreshed with shore experiences in new full-summer programmes that offers longer, 12-day itineraries.

All up, there are 27 voyages devoted to Asia, 10 voyages to South America, 18 voyages to the Caribbean and Central America, and 52 expeditions to the Galápagos Islands, aboard Silver Origin, which will take guests closer to its natural wonders.

Silversea Cruises is a luxury cruise line headquartered in Monaco. Founded in 1994 by the Vlasov Group of Monaco and the Lefebvre family of Rome, it pioneered all-inclusive cruising with its first ship, Silver Cloud.

Since July 2020, it has been owned by Royal Caribbean Group.