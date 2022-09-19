Balearic hotel bookings have taken a tumble over the past week.

Balearic hotel bookings have taken a tumble over the past week. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Humphrey CarterPalma19/09/2022 12:23
1

Hotel bookings on the TravelGateX platform have fallen by 14.1% in the Balearics over the past week, although they remain 4.6% above 2021 levels for the same dates and are three times higher (221.7%) than in 2020, the year marked by the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Balearics was the fourth most booked Spanish region on the platform during the past week, with a 11.95% market share, placing it behind Andalusia, Catalonia and the Canary Islands and ahead of Madrid.

For Spain as a whole, ‘last minute’ bookings (one day or less in advance) accounted for 12.3% of the total, and bookings two to three days in advance accounted for 8.9%. 14.8% of bookings are made about one week in advance, 14.5% about two weeks and 19.2% about one month. 9.5% are made more than three months in advance.

The majority are couples (50%), followed by single people (29.9%), groups (12.7%) and families (6.7%). Almost half of the bookings (49.4%) are for stays of two to five nights, and 31.5% for one night only.

Related news
Anti-tourism message in Palma, Mallorca

Holiday rentals sector - Don't blame us for tourist overcrowding

Mallorca hoteliers reject an increase in tourist tax

More related news (3)

The most important source markets over the past week were the domestic market (almost 70% of bookings), the United Kingdom (11.5%), Germany (2.7%) and the United States (1.8%).