According to the Council of Mallorca, New York-Palma has been United Airlines' most profitable route in Spain over the summer season, demand having been such that occupancy has regularly been 100%.

Andreu Serra, the Council's tourism councillor says that between June 3, the day of the inaugural flight, and September 16, "the balance could not have been more positive". "We are confident that scheduling of this route will extend to the low and medium season months through other airlines in the Star Alliance. This route has been the great success in terms of Mallorca's tourism during the current administration, as it has captured a market with high purchasing power that benefits the entire tourism value chain. In addition, United Airlines has come to stay and has placed Mallorca on the north American tourist map."

United has transported more than 9,600 American tourists to Palma. The director of the Palma 365 Tourism Foundation, Pedro Homar, says that all forecasts have been "far exceeded" and that the objective is now to expand the operational months for flights in 2023. While a decision has yet to be made, indications are that that the schedule will start in May and extend until mid or late October.

Palma 365 will meanwhile promote Palma in the US in 2023. For this, there is agreement with the USTOA association of north American tour operators. Palma 365 will attend the USTOA annual convention in Las Vegas in November and is currently also organising a promotional campaign with Signature Travel, the leading premium tour operator in north America.