Tour operators and hoteliers say that there has been a total recovery of Mallorca's cycling tourism following the pandemic and that the number of cycling tourists over this autumn, winter and early spring is set to be higher than before Covid.

Mallorca is viewed as being Europe's leading destination for cycling tourism, the anticipation being that some 200,000 cyclists will come to the island between October and April. The number does drop off significantly after October and only starts to rise in February, but the demand is such that at least 150 hotels on the island benefit from this low-season tourism. Some stay open during the winter, though it is the case that the majority open in February. The main resort areas for cycling tourism are Playa de Palma, the bay of Alcudia, Paguera, Cala Millor and Cala Ratjada.

The Council of Mallorca's tourism councillor, Andreu Serra, says that the island has the infrastructure, specialised hotels and services to meet the needs of this market and he highlights the agreement with Eurosport to promote the island as an active tourism destination as well as the sponsorship of the likes of Mallorca 312.

"The strategic objective is to consolidate what we have and expand market share." The cycling season covers two very specific times - from autumn up to Christmas and from February until after Easter. One particular promotional drive, the councillor explains, is to attract more female cycling tourism.

The president of the Alcudia-Can Picafort hoteliers association, Jaume Horrach, emphasises the economic benefit. "It is very important for the entire tourism value chain." The average package "includes a week of accommodation on a half-board basis at some 500 euros". The overall economic benefit for Mallorca from October to the end of April is put at around 300 million euros.