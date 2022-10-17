Frontera said that from the second week of November establishments will gradually close, although the final figures will depend on factors such as air connectivity, how the resorts indeed to operate and the type of products on offer.
This winter, around 25 percent of the hotels are expected to remain open, but “everything will depend on the economic situation” and especially the variables affecting the main outbound market, Germany, on which Mallorcan hotels are highly dependent during the winter.
Frontera stressed that hoteliers are demonstrating “commitment and responsibility” to continue to encourage seasonality, as these opening figures are higher than the figures for 2019 and 2021.
However, the president of the hoteliers association stressed that tourists are not only looking for accommodation, “but a completely open destination” and that “means that the complementary offer must also be open” and that the administrations work on issues such as the cleaning of beaches and tourist areas, “which they often only do during the summer season”.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
No one wants to go on holiday to a ghost town so it's important that there are restaurants and shops open as well. In many resorts you can't even find a place to get a coffee in the winter. Maybe they should concentrate on two or three resorts. If tourists know that there will be places open and some life they would be more likely to come. Many hotels have closed already - they've made a fortune this summer and now expect the government to pay their staff's wages for 5 months. I