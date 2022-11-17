Balearics is high on the list of destinations for Britons next year. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma17/11/2022 13:04
Britons are determined to travel and are seeking “much-needed escapism” from life’s current challenges, according to Abta’s new Travel in 2023 report but one of the growth markets is all inclusive holidays which the Balearic authorities are trying to distance themselves from and control in certain resorts like Magalluf.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.