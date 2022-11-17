Britons are determined to travel and are seeking “much-needed escapism” from life’s current challenges, according to Abta’s new Travel in 2023 report but one of the growth markets is all inclusive holidays which the Balearic authorities are trying to distance themselves from and control in certain resorts like Magalluf.

According to Abta, there is very high demand for all-inclusive holidays to help consumers balance their budgets - 29% of those surveyed are planning to take an all-inclusive break next year, with the association describing how members are “already seeing an increase” in all-inclusive sales to destinations such as the Balearics and Turkey.

Booking early is another emerging trend, as holidaymakers look to pin down their holidays plans, the research claims, with Abta members reporting “strong forward bookings” for 2023 and the association’s consumer studying finding value for money as a “significant motivating factor”.

Around a third (31%) of people say they plan to book earlier than normal to get the best price for their holiday.

However, the report claims, some want to wait to see the impact that the rising cost of living has on their finances before committing to a holiday.