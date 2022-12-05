All-inclusive holidays are back in big demand. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma05/12/2022 13:12
Much to the Balearic government’s dismay, demand in the UK for all-inclusive holidays has risen sharply for both this winter and next summer.
