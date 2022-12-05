Much to the Balearic government’s dismay, demand in the UK for all-inclusive holidays has risen sharply for both this winter and next summer.



On the Beach’s Big Winter Sun report has revealed more than half (57%) of winter sun seekers are now travelling all-inclusive, up 8% on 2019 levels.



In addition, On the Beach said as the trend towards all-inclusive “becomes the norm”, there was a simultaneous shift in the number of holidaymakers booking higher star-rated hotels – with the OTA recording a 20% spike in bookings for five-star options compared with 2019.

Spain continues to dominate when it comes to On the Beach’s list of top winter sun destinations, with the Canaries (40%) the runaway leader followed by mainland Spain (17.2%) and the Balearics (8.5%).

More than a third of those booking the Canaries are heading to Tenerife, closely followed by Lanzarote, while Mallorca wins out in the Balearics.



Turkey is fourth in the list (6.9%), followed by Greece (also 6.9%), Portugal (4.9%), Egypt (3.8%), Cyprus (2.7%), Malta (2.5%) and Morocco (2.1%).