Spanish holiday destinations popular with British tourists are saying enough is enough and introducing new laws to curb bad behaviour. The Balearics has already introduced its new laws aimed at combating the "tourism of excesses" and now they have been joined by the Canary Islands.

Mogan in Gran Canaria is home to popular resorts such as Puerto de Mogán, where British tourists tend to enjoy stag and hen events. However, the area is set to ban drinking in the street and sleeping in public spaces. Holidaymakers will also be forbidden from walking the streets "partially naked," including people walking around in swimwear or not wearing a top. Visitors will be prohibited from hanging clothes over balconies to dry too, Liverpool Echo reports.

In Magalluf tough new legislation has been introduced and all-inclusive holiday deals have an alcohol limit. Pub crawls have also been banned and the sale of alcohol is being closely monitored.

The get-tough campaign does have some critics with some claiming that the local authorites are taking the fun out of popular and profitable resorts.