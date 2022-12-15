The president of the Valencia government, Ximo Puig, has announced that there is to be a tourist vouchers scheme for travel between Valencia and the Balearics.

Speaking on Thursday at the end of a summit with the Balearic government, Puig explained that the details have yet to be confirmed but that the scheme will operate in a similar way to programmes within the Balearics and Valencia to promote internal tourism by residents. The main focus will be on low-season tourism.

Puig observed that the Balearics and Valencia constitute a "tourist macro-region" that brings together more than 23 million foreign tourists, a greater number than those who visit entire countries, e.g. Egypt or Australia. "There are only seventeen countries in the world which exceed this number."

The two governments will subsidise trips and will be negotiating discounts of at least 15% with travel companies.