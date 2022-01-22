The Aviba travel agencies association in the Balearics wants the Balearic government to again offer discount vouchers to residents for inter-island travel. This system operated last year, the president of Aviba, Francesc Mulet, pointing to the beneficial impact it had for tourism services, including travel agencies.

The vouchers, he explains, should be available in April and May and between September and November, periods when there is spare capacity on planes, on ferries and in hotels. "It would not be a cost for the government but a productive investment for the entire economy of the Balearics."

The association says that the vouchers had a positive impact on travel agencies, as the vouchers had to be marketed through agencies, which had been hit especially hard by the pandemic.

Hoteliers agree that the vouchers benefit everyone and help to improve occupancy levels in in the low and mid-season months. They do, therefore, assist with addressing seasonality.