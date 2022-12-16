On Thursday, the president of the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation, Maria Frontera, said that the hotel industry on the island is concerned about how strikes and inflation in the UK and Germany might affect tourism. The situations in these two countries, she observed, are "more complicated than here with regard to inflation and costs".

Looking ahead to 2023, Frontera stated that "we need the UK and German economies to work better - and ours too, as national tourism is becoming a good ally for the economy of the Balearics". For the Christmas period, she explained that between 20 and 25 per cent of hotels in Mallorca are open, the majority of these being in Palma and Playa de Palma. "We hope that there will be a good response in terms of last-minute bookings, as we can see that there is the interest as well as the connectivity."

Asked about the elections in May, Frontera insisted that there can be "no interference" with the election campaign, pointing to public-private cooperation having worked "very well" over the past two years. "We hope that this will continue in the near future."