ABTA – The Travel Association says this Saturday (January 7) is set to be a bumper day for holiday bookings, with would-be holidaymakers expected to hit the high street and go online to get their holidays confirmed early to secure the best price and the Balearics is proving to be one of the most popular destinations with all-inclusive packages in huge demand.

ABTA has found that 29 per cent of those surveyed are planning to take an all-inclusive holiday in 2023.

This figure increases to 40 per cent for those aged 44 and under, and 57 per cent for those with young families.

The association said its members – including Travel Republic, Barrhead Travel, TUI, Jet2holidays and easyJet holidays – were all seeing increases in the number of bookings for all-inclusive breaks.

It credited this to ‘people looking to lock in one total and upfront cost’ to better manage their money.

Popular destinations for all-inclusive trips include the Balearics, Canary Islands and Turkey.

The first Saturday after the Christmas and New Year break is dubbed ‘Sunshine Saturday’ by the UK travel industry as it is typically the most popular day of the year to book a foreign trip.

ABTA research finds that 61% of people are planning to head abroad this year and around a third (31%) of people say they’re planning to book earlier than normal in order to get the best price for their holiday.

This Sunshine Saturday is expected to be one of the busiest for a number of a years now that holidaymakers are no longer facing a heavy burden of Covid travel restrictions.

The lack of travel during the pandemic seems to have reinforced the love which many have for travel, with new figures from ABTA showing that 66% of people say going on holiday is very important to them.

Many people intend to prioritise their holidays ahead of other discretionary spend like eating out, leisure activities or buying new clothes.

ABTA has also published its ‘top 23 for 23’: the 23 most popular destinations people say they plan to visit this year.

Staying closer to home seems to be the preference for most people, with a large proportion of the list being short to mid-haul destinations such as Spain, Turkey and the UAE, but destinations including the USA, Mexico, Thailand and Australia continue to have their draw as long-haul favourites.

Mark Tanzer, ABTA Chief Executive said:

“The start of the year usually brings lots of enthusiasm for booking holidays and we know many people will be really looking forward to getting away in 2023.

“People’s appetite for holiday taking has remained remarkably resilient despite the ongoing pressure on people’s finances, though there’s definitely a strong focus on securing great value for money. Our number one piece of advice is to book with a reputable travel company, such as an ABTA Member travel agent or tour operator, who can help you find the holiday you’re looking for at the price you want to pay.”

ABTA’s Top 23 Destinations for 2023

1. Spain

2. USA

3. France

4. Italy

5. Greece

6. Portugal

7. Germany

8. Australia

9. Turkey

10. Cyprus

11. Austria

12. Thailand

13. Canada

14. Netherlands

15. United Arab Emirates

16. Ireland

17. Croatia

18. Mexico

19. Switzerland

20. Norway

21. Egypt

22. Iceland

23. Belgium