Tourist bookings to the Balearics have risen by 75.2% in the last week, according to the TravelgateX platform, whose data indicate that they have risen by 134.5% compared to the same week last year and by 594.7% compared to the same period in 2021.

The Balearics accounted for 10.6% of the tourist bookings made from 2 to 9 January through TravelgateX and is the fourth most popular destination, behind the Canary Islands (24.6%), Catalonia (17.3%) and Andalusia (16.4%).

The majority of bookings via TravelgateX are for stays of between 2 and 5 days, accounting for 49.11% of the total. In addition, 55% of bookings are made by couples, 18.1% by individuals and 15.9% by groups of more than two people.

In terms of how far in advance a booking is made through this platform, those made the day before (last second calls) account for 7.2 % of the total, while 34.9 % are made more than three months in advance, 15 % around two months in advance and 12.4 % one month in advance.

In terms of markets of origin, the country is dominated by national tourism, with 49.1 % of bookings, followed by the British market, which is up 3.8 % in one week to a share of 25.5 %, and the German market, with 3.72 % of total bookings, 0.16 % more than in the previous period.

This Saturday was dubbed “Sunshine Saturday” by the travel industry in the UK as it expected its first big surge in bookings and it appears that the forecast was not wrong with some travel agents reporting a fivefold increase in sales with the Balearics proving to be one of the most popular destinations.