British holiday giant Jet2 announced more spring and summer flights to Mallorca from a number of British airports this morning after strong demand. Extra flights to Mallorca and Tenerife have been announced from two Scottish airports. The flights, which will commence in April 2023, were added after “strong demand from customers” for the destinations.

The company said that there would be additional services to Mallorca and Tenerife from Belfast, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester and Newcastle between March and May. There will also be more flights from Glasgow and Edinburgh.

CEO Steve Heapy said: “As the UK’s leading tour operator and airline to Mallorca and Tenerife, we are always quick to react to the demand from customers and independent travel agents.

“The early summer season is proving to be enormously popular in both destinations and we are very pleased to be offering even more choice and flexibility as a result of today’s announcement.

“Our Summer 23 programme is looking extremely popular and today’s expansion shows that this popularity applies right across the summer season, not just during the peak holiday period.”