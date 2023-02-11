For families watching their pennies this year, going on holiday is going to be difficult.

Hotel prices have risen, there are warning that air fares are going to rise as we get near to Easter and the summer season and the cost of renting a car has also risen sharply.

British holiday makers hiring a car for Easter in popular destinations are being hit by an average price hike of 72% compared with before the pandemic, according to new research.

Consumer group Which? said the typical cost of a seven-day rental is more than 100 pounds above 2019 levels in seven out of nine holiday hot spots analysed.

In the Balearics, for example, the cost of renting a car for a week has risen from 134 to 310 pounds, an average increase of 76% according to data from broker Zest Car Rental.

The advice is to book early and not to leave it until the last minute, especially if you are going on holiday in the peak of the season and also read the small print.