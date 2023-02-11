For families watching their pennies this year, going on holiday is going to be difficult.
Hotel prices have risen, there are warning that air fares are going to rise as we get near to Easter and the summer season and the cost of renting a car has also risen sharply.
Mallorca car hire prices go through the roof
Rates have risen by over 100 pounds per week
For families watching their pennies this year, going on holiday is going to be difficult.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.