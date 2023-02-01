This year the British passport will lose its value. The freedom of movement Britons once enjoyed ended with Brexit and now there are strict rules governing the validity of British passports and later this year Britons will have to apply and pay for a three-year visa to enter the EU which can, it extreme cases be denied.

Britons currently do not have to apply in advance to visit the European Union. But that will change when the new European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) scheme launches in November 2023.

This system will require Britons to register online and pay in advance for an ETIAS permit to visit the bloc. This permit is a ‘visa waiver’ rather than a visa.

Visitors will need to apply for ETIAS online before their trip at a cost of €7. If they are accepted, the authorisation will be valid for three years.

Travellers will need to scan their passports or other travel document at a self-service kiosk each time they cross an EU external border. It will not apply to legal residents or those with long stay visas.

Already, passports must comply with the validity requirements for “third country” visitors to the European Union.British passports will need to be valid for at least three months after the date Britons intend to leave the EU country they are visiting.

The passport is also only valid up to 10 years from the date of issue so check the dates to avoid any travel complications, according Euronews.