For some it may seem like nothing, for others, especially low income families travelling on holiday to the Balearics, an extra 15 pounds per ticket for anyone aged over 16 will seem a lot, especially under the current economic climate.

Because then there is the tourist tax to pay on arrival at accommodation.

However, as was expected, Air Passenger Duty (APD) will increase as part of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Budget announcement today.

Currently, it costs £13 per person flying up to 2,000 miles in an economy seat, which covers popular European holiday destinations such as France, Portugal and Spain - as of April 1, the tax will rise to 15 pounds.

That said, Britons flying medium or long haul are in for a fright, so perhaps flying closer to home is going to prove a more attractive option.