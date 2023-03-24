Appearing before the Congress tourism committee on Wednesday, Spain's secretary-of-state for tourism, Rosana Morillo, said that the Balearics are recovering at a faster rate than other tourist regions and that reservations for Easter are currently 30% higher than in pre-pandemic 2019. She also pointed to data for flights, which indicate an increase of 24% and above other holiday destinations.

This demand explains why Mallorca and the rest of the Balearics are leading the creation of jobs. According to the latest report from recruitment company Randstad, these are up 25% compared with Easter last year. The increase in hiring is also due to the fact that the number of hotels that are open is higher than before the pandemic - in Mallorca, 80% will be open in April.

Morillo added that average hotel occupancy will be between 72 and 80%. In general, hotel companies are forecasting 70%, but in certain resorts, e.g. Cala Millor, Playa de Muro and Playa de Palma, it will be getting towards 100%. Hotels can expect a good Easter, certainly in terms of income, with the ADR average daily rate higher than it was for Easter 2019.

For holiday rentals, the Habtur association indicates that 60% of accommodation will be available and with an average occupancy of 70%.

As for tour operators, the CEO of TUI, Sebastian Ebel, stated in Palma earlier this week that bookings for both Easter and the summer season are "excellent".