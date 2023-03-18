Some hotels in Mallorca, and specifically in Cala Millor, Playa de Muro and Playa de Palma, have stopped taking bookings for Easter as they have reached their desired occupancy. Easter demand from the German market is particularly high, with bookings above pre-pandemic levels.

Although the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation has yet to give an update on its occupancy forecasts, it is understood that occupancy in general is up by around ten per cent compared with Easter 2019. Hotel groups are suggesting that the average will be between 70 and 80% but up to 90% in certain instances. The peak, for which occupancy requirements have already been met in some cases, is from April 6 to 9.

Not all hotels will of course be open, the hoteliers federation having previously indicated that almost 90% will be open by the end of April; not for Easter necessarily, therefore.

DRV, the German travel association, says that Easter is an indication of what will happen from May onwards, its counterpart in the UK, ABTA, also pointing to the very high summer demand for Mallorca. This is partly attributed to uncertainties regarding Turkey, where the tourism authorities are stressing that tourist areas of the country have hardly been affected by the earthquakes.