These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 13 at 4.40am
Departure: May 13 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: Aidacosma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Cagliari
Arrival: May 13 at 5am
Departure: May 13 at 9.30pm
Gross tonnage: 183,774
Flag: Italy
Length: 337
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 13 at 5am
Departure: May 13 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 13 at 5am
Departure: May 13 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 13 at 5.30am
Departure: May 13 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 13 at 6am
Departure: May 13 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 13 at 6.15am
Departure: May 13 at 11.45am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 13 at 6.30am
Departure: May 13 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 13 at 8am
Departure: May 13 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 7,616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139
Vessel: World Traveller
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: May 13 at 8am
Departure: May 13 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 9,934
Flag: Portugal
Length: 126
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 13 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 14 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
