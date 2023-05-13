The Luxury World Traveller cruise ship is visiting Palma today

Cathy CalizPalma13/05/2023 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 13 at 4.40am
Departure: May 13 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: Aidacosma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Cagliari
Arrival: May 13 at 5am
Departure: May 13 at 9.30pm
Gross tonnage: 183,774
Flag: Italy
Length: 337

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 13 at 5am
Departure: May 13 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 13 at 5am
Departure: May 13 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 13 at 5.30am
Departure: May 13 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 13 at 6am
Departure: May 13 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 13 at 6.15am
Departure: May 13 at 11.45am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 13 at 6.30am
Departure: May 13 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 13 at 8am
Departure: May 13 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 7,616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139

Vessel: World Traveller
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: May 13 at 8am
Departure: May 13 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 9,934
Flag: Portugal
Length: 126

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 13 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 14 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.