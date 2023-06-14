The fallout from Brexit goes on and on, especially for British nationals travelling on holidays to the Balearics, Spain and other top EU holiday destinations.

Apart from having passports in order, Britons can now be stop checked on arrival and asked to prove that they have at least £93 per day in the bank.

This requirement applies to each individual, so for a family of four, the total would be £372.

Spanish officials have been asking visitors to prove you have a return or onward ticket and pre-booked accommodation - a hotel booking confirmation, or proof of address if you’re visiting friends or staying in your own property.

Spain defines ‘sufficient financial means’ as access to €109 (£93) - or the equivalent in another currency) per person per day. For a family of five, this equates to €545 per day or €7,630 for a two-week holiday in Spain.

Manuel Butler, the Spanish Tourist Office director (UK), has said: “The requirement for UK travellers to be able to illustrate sufficient means for the duration of their stay and the return is established in the Schengen Borders Code and is not a Spain-specific requirement.”

So what does that mean for people on an all inclusive holiday and not all inclusive holidays are cheap in the Balearics?