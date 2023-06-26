In a recent study by Forbes Advisor, the financial guidance and price comparison platform, Britons were asked to give their own thoughts on British tourists’ behaviour when overseas.

The study found that nearly a quarter (24%) of those who went on a typical lads’ or girls’ trip abroad were with somebody who was hospitalised – or were hospitalised themselves. The most common reason (41%) for hospital admissions was food poisoning or illness.

Other reasons, however, were more self-inflicted.

Just over three in 10 (31%) of those on a lads’ or girls’ holiday had someone in their party end up in hospital due to either alcohol or drug consumption, while 17% said the hospital trip was due to a fight or a ‘physical altercation’.

The study also found that one in five (20%) people who went on a ‘lads/girls’ holiday ended up in trouble with local law enforcement.

The most common reported cause of was for drunk and disorderly conduct, accounting for almost a quarter (23%) of the answers given. Spain is the country where ‘Brits abroad’ faced the most arrests last year with 247 arrests reported for assault alone.

Behaviour like this could be why Britons are ranked as the most unpopular tourists among other European nations according to a YouGov poll.

And when Forbes Advisor asked the Brits themselves about their nation’s behaviour abroad, fewer than one in 10 (8%) considered them to be ‘quiet and respectful’ compared to other tourists. More than a third (36%) consider Brits abroad to be more ‘rowdy and agitated’ than other tourists.

The survey results show that it’s not uncommon for a member of a single-sex holiday group to end up in hospital – but, equally, there are no guarantees for any kind of traveller to avoid this scenario, which makes buying travel insurance a vital aspect of any trip.

Kevin Pratt, travel insurance expert at Forbes Advisor, says:

“Brits have something of a reputation when they travel abroad in large single-sex groups – but the reality is that those that behave badly are in the minority. And it’s clear from the survey that, while reckless behaviour can account for some visits to hospital, it’s more often a result of common, blameless holiday mishaps such as illness or food poisoning.

“The bottom line is that all travellers heading abroad this summer should prepare for the worst by taking out an appropriate travel insurance policy. This will help ensure you are not out of pocket if you are forced to pay for medical treatment abroad, if the trip is cancelled due to an unforeseen emergency – even down to your luggage being lost or stolen.

“That said, it’s vital to stress that travel insurance policies are unlikely to pay out if a problem arises because you were under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs.”