Last season was a good one because tens of thousands of Britons had Covid chips to cash in from holidays postponed by the pandemic.

Humphrey CarterPalma22/06/2023 14:03
The Socialist coalition government has left the building and perhaps the electorate asked itself one simple question: Is my life better than it was eight years ago when they came to power? Judging by the election result, no. The cost of living has shot up while wages have failed to keep up the pace, especially in the private sector, and governing by fear is never the best approach to take. People soon see through it and get fed up with being told what they can and cannot do. And this approach also has a knock-on effect. This year, British visitors are staying away from Magalluf because “it’s boring”, thanks to all the Law of Excesses introduced with the support of the British Foreign Office.

Last season was a good one because tens of thousands of Britons had Covid chips to cash in from holidays postponed by the pandemic; this year is a “real” year and it appears to be struggling. Only the other night the MD of one of Spain’s leading Mallorcan hotel chains said that over the past two weeks bookings had stalled and started to drop - he called for caution with regard to talk of a record season. Friends of mine who own beach front bars in Magalluf are also worried. I have been informed that business is not as brisk and that some have been caught out by taking on extra staff expecting this season to be busier than last. Well, so far it’s not; in fact trade is down and jobs are now hanging in the wind. Well, the Socialists got what they wanted in Magalluf. Trouble is it does not appear to be what holidaymakers were either used to or wanted, so they are not coming.