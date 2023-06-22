Last season was a good one because tens of thousands of Britons had Covid chips to cash in from holidays postponed by the pandemic. | EMILIO QUEIROLO
The Socialist coalition government has left the building and perhaps the electorate asked itself one simple question: Is my life better than it was eight years ago when they came to power? Judging by the election result, no. The cost of living has shot up while wages have failed to keep up the pace, especially in the private sector, and governing by fear is never the best approach to take. People soon see through it and get fed up with being told what they can and cannot do. And this approach also has a knock-on effect. This year, British visitors are staying away from Magalluf because “it’s boring”, thanks to all the Law of Excesses introduced with the support of the British Foreign Office.
