Isla Air Express is a Palma-based company which intends offering a seaplane service that will initially operate in the Balearics before expanding to flights to and from Alicante and Valencia.

Last week, there were test flights of a DHC6-300 Twin Otter seaplane named 9-H Palma. These were on the Berre Lagoon near Marseille and were one step further in realising the ambition to provide inter-island flights and ultimately ones to the mainland.

The plane has two crew and can carry fifteen passengers. The company is now hopeful of being able to stage demonstration flights in the Balearics.

Getting the go-ahead for seaplane flights in the Balearics will require convincing various administrations, such as the Balearic Ports Authority and the Enaire air navigation company.