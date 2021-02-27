There’s two new Airlines on the block and they both plan to carry out regular inter-island flights in the Balearics in direct competition with Iberia’s regional subsidiary, Air Nostrum.

Isla Air Express is working with the Aeronautical and Port Authorities with a view to starting inter-island seaplane flights as soon as possible.

They’ll offer flights from Palma harbour to Formentera and Minorca; from Ibiza to Formentera and Minorca and from Formentera to Minorca.

In the future they plan to introduce flights from Palma, Formentera and Ibiza to Valencia and Alicante.

Isla Air has struck an agreement with Dante International to work together on the future electrification of the motorisation of their aircraft.

The airline plans to tap into the tourism market by offering a novel way to travel between Island harbours onboard zero-emissions aircraft with noise reduction in protected areas.

UEP Airways, which was created by former Harrier pilot, Salvador Moreno and is a subsidiary of Swiftair also plans to give Air Nostrum a run for its money.

The company will reportedly operate three ATR 72 turboprops between Palma, Ibiza and Mahon and plans to operate flights to the Peninsula in the future.