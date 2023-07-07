These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: July 7 at 4am

Departure: July 7 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 32,728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: July 7 at 5am

Departure: July 7 at 11.45am

Gross tonnage: 32,581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: July 7 at 5am

Departure: July 7 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: July 7 at 5.30am

Departure: July 7 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: July 7 at 6am

Departure: July 7 at 11.45am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: July 7 at 6am

Departure: July 7 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 29,646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: July 7 at 6.30am

Departure: July 7 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: MSC Virtuoso

Orgin: Alicante

Destination: Toulon

Arrival: July 7 at 7.30am

Departure: July 7 at 11.59pm

Gross tonnage: 177,000

Flag: Malta

Length: 331

Vessel: MSC Seaview

Orgin: Civitavecchia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: July 7 at 8.30am

Departure: July 7 at 10.30pm

Gross tonnage: 153,516

Flag: Malta

Length: 323

Vessel: Bahama Mama

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: July 7 at 3pm

Departure: July 7 at 4.30pm

Gross tonnage: 20,238

Flag: Malta

Length: 155

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: July 7 at 10.15pm

Depature: July 8 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

