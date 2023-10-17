These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 17 at 4.30am
Departure: October 17 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32,728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 17 at 4.55am
Departure: October 17 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 17 at 5am
Departure: October 17 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Marella Discovery 2
Origin: Palamos
Destination: Livorno
Arrival: October 17 at 5.30am
Depature: October 17 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 69,472
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 264
Vessel: Sicilia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 17 at 5.30am
Departure: October 17 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 24,409
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 17 at 6am
Departure: October 17 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 17 at 6am
Departure: October 17 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 17 at 6.30am
Departure: October 17 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: October 17 at 7am
Departure: October 17 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 7,616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139
Vessel: Costa Smeralda
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Palermo
Arrival: October 17 at 8am
Departure: October 17 at 5.30pm
Gross tonnage: 185,010
Flag: Italy
Length: 337
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 17 at 10.15pm
Depature: October 18 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
