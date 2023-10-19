These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 19 at 4.30am
Departure: October 19 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 19 at 5am
Departure: October 19 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Sicilia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 19 at 5.30am
Departure: October 19 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 24,409
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 19 at 6am
Departure: October 19 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 19 at 6am
Departure: October 19 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 19 at 6.30am
Departure: October 19 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Silver Moon
Origin: Tarragona
Destination: Palamos
Arrival: October 19 at 8am
Departure: October 19 at 5pm
Gross tonnage: 40,844
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 213
Vessel: Costa Diadema
Origin: Civitavecchia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 19 at 8am
Departure: October 19 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 133,019
Flag: Italy
Length: 305
Vessel: Futura
Origin: Venice
Destination: Piraeus
Arrival: October 19 at 10am
Departure: October 21 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 25,373
Flag: Italy
Length: 176
Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Sagunto
Arrival: October 19 at 2pm
Departure: October 19 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 19 at 10.15pm
Depature: October 20 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
