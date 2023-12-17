These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Sicilia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: December 17 at 6am

Departure: December 17 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 24,409

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: December 17 at 6.30am

Departure: December 17 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Sirios Cement V

Origin: Alcanar

Destination: Alcanar

Arrival: December 17 at 8am

Departure: December 18 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 2,453

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 86

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: December 17 at 10.15pm

Depature: December 18 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: December 17 at 11pm

Departure: December 17 at 11.59pm

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.