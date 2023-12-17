These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Sicilia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: December 17 at 6am
Departure: December 17 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 24,409
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: December 17 at 6.30am
Departure: December 17 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Sirios Cement V
Origin: Alcanar
Destination: Alcanar
Arrival: December 17 at 8am
Departure: December 18 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 2,453
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 86
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: December 17 at 10.15pm
Depature: December 18 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: December 17 at 11pm
Departure: December 17 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
