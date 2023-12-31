These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: December 31 at 4am
Departure: December 31 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: December 31 at 5am
Departure: December 31 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: December 31 at 6am
Departure: December 31 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Sirios Cement V
Origin: Alcanar
Destination: Alcanar
Arrival: December 31 at 3pm
Departure: January 3 at 3am
Gross tonnage: 2,453
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 86
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: December 31 at 7.15pm
Depature: January 2 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
