Cathy CalizPalma31/12/2023 05:06
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: December 31 at 4am
Departure: December 31 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: December 31 at 5am
Departure: December 31 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: December 31 at 6am
Departure: December 31 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Sirios Cement V
Origin: Alcanar
Destination: Alcanar
Arrival: December 31 at 3pm
Departure: January 3 at 3am
Gross tonnage: 2,453
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 86

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: December 31 at 7.15pm
Depature: January 2 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.