These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: December 31 at 4am

Departure: December 31 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 25,993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: December 31 at 5am

Departure: December 31 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: December 31 at 6am

Departure: December 31 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Sirios Cement V

Origin: Alcanar

Destination: Alcanar

Arrival: December 31 at 3pm

Departure: January 3 at 3am

Gross tonnage: 2,453

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 86

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: December 31 at 7.15pm

Depature: January 2 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.